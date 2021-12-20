New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 house is currently heated up due to Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai's ugly fight, which is creating a rift in the house. In the upcoming episode, two best friends, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal will tear apart due to Devoleena.

As per the upcoming promo, Pratik is seen convincing Nishant to help Devoleena win the Ticket to Finale. However, Nishant refuses and says that he wants to play his own game. On hearing this, Pratik gets angry and lashes out saying, "Had it been for you I could have given my life also”. Nishant too loses his temper and angrily throws away the mic before storming inside the house. He said, "You always do things as per your convenience. You are selfish”.

In the next promo, Devoleena is seen sitting in the garden with Pratik and having a hearty chat. During the conversation she also expressed her feelings, she said, "I got attracted to you, I felt connected to you.” As the two have a fun time together, Abhijeet, who is sitting at the distance, doesn't enjoys the view and seems severely affected by Devoleena's ignorance.

Seeing Abhijeet's dull face, Rakhi went up to him and confronts his feelings for Devoleena. She says, "Tumko bahut pasand hai na wo, pata chalta hai dada". At the same time, Umar Riaz also teases him and said that he has gotten lonely without Devoleena. However, all this while, he stays quiet and tries to absorb the change happening in the house.

Meanwhile, in the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Rajiv Adatia and Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh were eliminated from the show.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv