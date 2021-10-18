New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15's second week ended on a serious note with both host Salman Khan and guest Farah Khan, giving contestants insight into each others' game and guiding them to be better. As we enter the third week of the show, Bigg Boss will announce a Captaincy Task, in which Jay Bhanushali, Nishat Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal will take part, while Tejasswi Prakash is Sanchalak.

The upcoming episode is once again going to spice up the drama in the house when Pratik will play a spoilt sport and try to tamper Jay's task property. On seeing this, the actor-turned-anchor will point out to Sanchalak, but to his surprise, she will refuse to intrude, saying, "I cant do anything as she didnt see it happening".

After repeatedly requesting Sanchalak to take action against Pratik, Jay will get furious and do 'tit for tat' by throwing out a part of his task property. Tejasswi, who seems to be on Pratik's side, will question Jay's action and call him a sore loser. This will not go down well with Jay, and a heated argument will erupt between the two.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ytthmovies (@ytthmovies)

In all this catfight, Nishant Bhat will take advantage and will be declared the next captain of the house.

Yes, you read that right, after Shamita Shetty, Nishant will be the second captain of Bigg Boss 15 house. Now, it will be interesting to see how the game takes a turn in the house as he is one of the wittiest contestants.

Meanwhile, at midnight, Junglewasis will witness a fight between Simba Nagpal and Donal Bisht. The two will fight over two slices of bread, giving Junglewasis a mudda (content) to talk about at late night. On the other hand, Miesha and Ieshaan will be seen getting cosy despite being schooled by host Salman Khan.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv