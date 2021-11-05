New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Diwali 2021 in Bigg Boss 15 was dhamakedar as the house welcomed not one but two wild cards, and now it's time for viewers to witness the same. In the promo of the forthcoming episode, the housemates will go through a tough time wherein Miesha Iyer and Umar Riaz will not give them their gifts sent by their families due to the Captaincy Task.

However, only some of them will get the gifts, including Jay Bhanushali, Afsana Khan and others. They will all be seen getting emotional and breaking down in tears realising they are away from their families this Diwali.

Meanwhile, another part of the promo shows wildcards making their entry into the house. Bigg Boss OTT contestant Neha Bhasin will enter the house in a gorgeous avatar, leaving Shamita Shetty in shock. However, the surprise doesn't end here as another Bigg Boss OTT contestant Raqesh Bapat will enter in a chimpanzee costume.

While Neha will hug Shamita from the front, Raqesh will hug her from behind, and after realising, she will break down in tears. The actress will hug him tightly and will be seen beaming around in the house happily.

However, with their entry, all dynamics are going to change. Yes, as soon as Neha will make entry, she will warn Karan Kundrra to stop talking behind others backs. Also, on meeting Pratik Sehajpal, she will not let him hug him and asked him to maintain distance.

For unversed, Pratik and Neha were quite close in Bigg Boss OTT. However, now she is in no mood to entertain the same way. She told him, "If I don’t want to say something, then please don’t voice it this time. Because I don’t want to be in that space again."

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv