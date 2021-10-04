New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15, which premiered on Saturday night with Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh in their elements, now featured popular 'Naagin' actress Mouni Roy on its second night.

Roy was the special guest who made an appearance in her 'apsara' avatar. In a beautiful white dress, she performed to hit number 'Raat Ka Nasha Abhi' from Santosh Sivan's 2001 film 'Asoka', which featured Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles.

Apart from performing the dance number, Roy engaged the contestants in a fun game called 'First Impressions'. In this game, the contestants had to name three of their counterparts who are their least favourite.

On the previous episode, the high point of the premiere was the arrival of star Ranveer Singh. Salman greeted his guest in his inimitable style with the words: "Inki pata nahi kya aadat hai, har jagah ghus jaate hain (I can't understand his bad habit. He gets in everywhere)." Ranveer will soon be seen on COLORS, the channel airing 'Bigg Boss 15', hosting his own movie-based reality show, 'The Big Picture'.





Meanwhile, talking about Mouni's work from, she is famous for playing Shivanya in 'Naagin 1'. Later Roy made her Hindi film debut in Reema Kagti's sports drama 'Gold'. The actress will now be seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra', where she'll be in the company of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

'Bigg Boss 15' will air every?Monday to Friday at 10:30 p.m. and on Saturday-Sunday at 9:30 p.m. on COLORS.

With IANS inputs.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal