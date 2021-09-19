Bigg Boss 15: There are rumours that Mohsin Khan has already signed the Salman Khan's show while Shivangi Joshi is in talks with BB makers.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: TV's popular couple Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi are going to bid adieu to the long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, their sudden exit has raised eyebrows as together they are bidding goodbye to the show. Reports are rife that the actors are going to enter Bigg Boss 15.

Yes, you read that right, as per a report in Koi Moi, the duo has been offered a sum of a whopping Rs 4 crore to be part of the show. Currently, they are in talks with the BB makers as their ending shot for YRKKH is yet to be shot and by next week, Bigg Boss 15 contestants are expected to enter the quarantine. So if everything goes well, they might enter the show with a bang.

Also, there are rumours that Mohsin Khan has already signed the Salman Khan's show. However, we have to wait for the official confirmation.

Meanwhile, the reason behind the duo exiting from the show is said to be the new storyline. As per reports, makers are planning to introduce a new storyline with new faces. Enough experiment has been done with their characters, so makers now want to add something fresh to the story.

Coming back to Bigg Boss 15, the show will kick-start from October 2, 2021, at Colors TV with a new set of contestants. As per reports, Arjun Bijlani, Disha Vakani, Neha Marda, Rhea Chakraborty, Reem Shaikh and Amit Tandon will enter the controversial house. Along with them, few contestants of Bigg Boss OTT will also enter the house, including winner Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehajpal.

This year the theme of Bigg Boss' new season is 'Jungle', contestants will have to give up their comforts to enter the show. Interestingly, Rekha is also part of the show in an avatar of Vishwasuntree. She will introduce new twists in the show, and might help in giving directions to contestants to locate the Bigg Boss 15 house.

