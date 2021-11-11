New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: One of the most watched and controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss season 15 is loaded with high-voltage drama and entertainment. Makers of the show have selected some of the well-known people from the entertainment industry as the contestant of the show. Every now and then, the Bigg Boss housemates manage to make headlines with their ferocious fights and romance with each other. The recent one which made the headlines is Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal's romance inside the house.

Last week, Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal both got evicted from the house, after which the duo went out for a date. During an interview, the duo revealed their relationship and confirmed their fans that they are dating. The couple also opened up about their marriage plans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddharth Kannan (@sid_kannan)

During the interview, Ieshaan was asked whether he has any plans to marry Miesha someday in the future, to which he said, "I love her and want to be with her. If it is in our destiny, then we will always stay together and even get married at the right time". This is for the first time that Ieshaan has finally spoken about their relationship in public.

The couple garnered headlines when they were spotted sharing a kiss in the Bigg Boss house. Fans loved the romance and the chemistry between the duo and adored them as a couple. During a conversation with India Today, Miesha had said that she is dating Ieshaan after their eviction as well.

"We are dating. And since he has been evicted, we have been inseparable. It has been a month of us dating but we are pretty much together. We went out on a dinner date last night," she said.

"Love comes to you when you are not looking for it. Before I entered Bigg Boss, I was sure I would not get into a relationship or fall in love. Then Ieshaan happened and I was like oh ***t, now what? It was totally unexpected. It was such an intense and strong connection that it was undeniable," Miesha added.

