New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 is one of the most popular reality shows on Indian television. And as a result a lot of people have their eyes glued to their TV sets for this show. Fans not only watch the drama brewing between the contestants but also keep a check on the background and sets of the show.

And as every year new interiors of the Bigg Boss house are set up, viewers are always excited to come across interesting themes. This year, the production of the show decided to come up with an unique flamingo design inside the living area which doesn't look as unique to a lot of people online. Yes, a few sections of netizens think that the show's design featuring a large flamingo has been copied from American artist Matthew Mazzotta's flamingo sculpture worth Rs 3.9 crore.

An online account named Diet Sabya even called out the makers of Bigg Boss 15 for plagiarism and even shared a picture for comparison.

The post was captioned as, “The #biggboss15 set designer really said '… let me give them artttt!' OG art home by @matthewmazzotta; #gandicopy by BB 15 set designer.”

Take a look at Diet Sabya's Instagram post here:

For the unversed, this sculpture is located in Florida's Tampa International Airport.

Meanwhile, talking about Bigg Boss 15, the show has introduced a new jungle theme this year where some of the contestants will stay inside the house while some of them are living as 'jungle waasis'.

So guys, coming back to the Bigg Boss 15 house design, what are your thoughts on the flamingo sculpture being copied? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal