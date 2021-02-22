Talking about Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Vaidya was the second runner up on the show, while Rubina Dilaik became the winner of this season. On the other hand, Rakhi Sawant exited the show with Rs 14 lakh.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The fourteenth season of Bigg Boss has finally come to an end. Host Salman Khan on Sunday announced the name of the winner of Bigg Boss 14, and Rubina Dilaik became the winner of this season. Not only this, but the Kick actor also made another big announcement last night.

Salman Khan revealed that for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss, the viewers can also take part in the show by giving the audition.

He said, "After a few months, we will be coming back with a new twist, and for the Bigg Boss 15, VOOT SELECT will allow everyone to audition for the next season, Bigg Boss 15. And, the best part is that you get to vote for the participants. More details will be revealed later."

Salman also said that he will be back in the show after six to seven months, with a new season.

For the uninitiated, in Bigg Boss season 10, the concept of inviting the public participant was introduced. In that season, Manveer Gurjar became the winner of the show. After this, in season 11, the makers of the BB show came up with a new concept in which half the participants were commoners and the other half were celebrities.

Salman Khan bid goodbye to the fourteenth season of Bigg Boss in his cool way, and said 'I will return to the Bigg Boss house in the next season if the makers give me a raise of 15 per cent."

Talking about Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Vaidya was the second runner up on the show, while Rubina Dilaik became the winner of this season. On the other hand, Rakhi Sawant exited the show with Rs 14 lakh. There were five finalists in this season, namely Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, and Rakhi Sawant.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma