Bigg Boss 15: KKK 11 contestant Arjun Bijlani has given nod for Salman Khan-hosted show, however, there is a slight change in the plan.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 is hitting the headlines ever since Salman Khan unveiled the promo of Bigg Boss OTT, which will be hosted by ace Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar. The makers of the show also revealed that BB OTT will stream from August 8 on Voot. As soon as this news broke out, gossipmongers started speculating celebs who are going to enter the mini version of the controversial show.

So, to keep the momentum high among the fans, we have brought you juicy news that will make you more eager to watch the show. Earlier, we informed you that Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant and Naagin fame Arjun Bijlani confirmed being offered Bigg Boss 15 and was pondering whether to accept or not. Now, as per a report in ETimes, the popular TV actor has given nod for the show, however, there is a slight change in the plan.

As per the report, Arjun has locked the deal with the Bigg Boss makers 1 or 2 days ago. He was pondering on whether to join Bigg Boss OTT or Bigg Boss 15 (which will be hosted by Salman Khan). After days of discussion, he gave a nod for 'Bigg Boss 15'. He was going back and forth on his remuneration before signing the deal.

"He is satisfied with his remuneration, plus he has made up his mind that yes he would be staying away from his family for a few more months. It wasn't easy for him to do the same in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' but then as both the shows in question are big tickets to visibility and popularity, he decided to go ahead with 'Bigg Boss 15' too," ETimes quoted a source saying.

Well, if you noticed, Arjun was given two options Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15, out of which he had to choose one. On seeing this, it seems, both the shows are going to have a different set of contestants or when the show will premier on TV, Salman Khan is going introduce new faces to make the show spicier and dramatic.

Talking about Bigg Boss 15, the show will go on air in September with Salman Khan hosting the show, and several names have been doing rounds. However, it is believed that the final list is not going to be ready for another month.

Now, this sounds exciting! So buckle up your seatbelts and get ready for a fun-filled rollercoaster ride.

