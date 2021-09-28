New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss is all set to make a grand entrance to television from October 2nd. The Tv reality show will be hosted by Salman Khan. This time the theme of the most popular show is Jungle and makers are already busy creating hype among the audience. So far many contestants have been confirmed for the 15th season of Bigg Boss. Apart from the BBOTT contestants Nishant Bhatt, Shamita Shetty, and Pratik Sehajpal other celebs are going to enter the BB house.

Take a look at the confirmed list of contestants for BB15 here:

Karan Kundrra

Popular TV actor Karan Kundrra is all set to enter the Bigg Boss house for the 15th season of the show. Karan made his acting debut with the show 'Kitani Mohabbat hai' and did several TV reality shows including MTV Roadies and Love School. The actor was last seen in star plus show 'Yeh Rishta Kya kehlata hai'

Tejasswi Prakash:

The 'Swarangini' actress Tejasswi will be seen as a participant in the latest season of Bigg Boss. The actress has done several tv shows, web series, and music videos. She made her television debut with Life OK's show 2612 and her last stint was as a participant in Khatron Ke Khiladi:10.

Umar Riaz:

Umar Riaz is the brother of Bigg Boss 13's contestant Asim Riaz. While Asim's Bigg Boss journey, Umar was quite active on social media expressing his opinions on house matters. Umar grabbed attention during Bigg Boss 13. He is a well-known doctor by profession who will enter the Bigg Bos 15 house.

Donal Bisht:

Donal Bisht is a television actress and is known for her stint in Life Ok's show 'Kalash-Ek Vishwaas'. She made her debut with Chitrahaar and was last seen in the Dil to happy hai Ji.

Simba Nagpal:

Simba Nagpal will also enter the house on the 2nd of October. Before this show, Simba had appeared in MTV Splitsvilla season 11 as a contestant.

Akasa Singh:

Famous singer Akasa singh will enter the Bigg Boss house as a contestant. She is famous for her song Naagin. She debuted with the movie "Kheech Meri Photo" . She was a contestant in the singing reality show 'India's Raw Star'.

Nishant Bhat:

Nishant Bhat will enter the Bigg Boss 15 house after he was last seen in Bigg Boss OTT. The choreographer was among the top 5 contestants of BBOTT. He has choreographed many dances and has appeared as a choreographer in the TV reality show Jhalak Dikhlajaa.

Shamita Shetty:

Shamita Shetty is the sister of Shilpa Shetty and is a Bollywood actress. She will be seen as a contestant in the 15th season of Bigg Boss. She last appeared in Bigg Boss OTT and was among the top 5 contenders in the finale.

Pratik Sehajpal:

Pratik Sehajpal is tv actor who was last seen in Bigg Boss OTT. He was the one who took the money bag and quitted the show to enter season 15 of Bigg Boss.

Posted By: Ashita Singh