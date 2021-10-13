New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 is getting more interesting with each passing day. Whether it's about the budding romance between Miesha and Ieshaan or about intense fights, the heat in the show is increasing prominently. Now junglewaasis are planning and strategizing hard to get indoors and lead a luxurious lifestyle.

In order to make things exciting, Bigg Boss organised a task where the junglewaasis were split into teams and try their best to get into the house after delivering good performance. Vishal Kotian became one of the housemates to enter the house from the jungle. He managed to make way into the house through 'Sanchalak' Shamita's help.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Karan Kundrra and Jay Bhanushali who seemed to be great friends till now, have started getting into tiffs with each other. In the latest promo of the show which was shared by the channel on its official social media handle, features Karan Kundrra complaining about Jay's cursing habits.

He said that Jay uses quite a few curse words in his daily language which he is not very happy with.

On the other hand, Jay stood by his habit and gets into an argument with Karan after being blamed or using foul language. Karan even pointed out that Jay has not been in a good form as much as Pratik is. In an unexpected twist, the tide seems to be turning for Pratik as Jay has begun to lose his closest friends in the show.

