New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 has kick-started, and on the first day of the show, Pratik Sehajpal and Umar Riaz engaged in a verbal spat. However, what was more surprising was popular TV host Jay Bhanushali entering the house. He is known for his antics and happy go nature in the television world. However, as per reports, it was not easy for the BB makers to bring him on board. They offered a whopping amount to enter Salman Khan's show making him the highest-paid contestant.

However, SpotBoyE based on their sources, claimed that not Jay but Karan Kundrra is the highest-paid contestant of Bigg Boss 15 house. Though the reports have not revealed the amount both the actors are receiving per week.

Karan Kundrra is one of the most popular actors in the TV industry. The actor was recently hitting the headlines after his ugly breakup with Anusha Dandekar. Not just this, earlier when he became the Gang Leader of reality-based show Roadies, actor slapped a contestant as he raised a hand on his sister. He even called the contestant 'samaaj ka keeda', following this, he was replaced by Nikhil Chinapa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

Talking about Jay Bhanushali, he was introduced inside the house directly by host Salman Khan. The superstar warned Jay that this season is tougher than ever before, to which he replied, that he has prayed to God to either eliminate him in the first two weeks or make him stay till the end.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Bhanushali (@ijaybhanushali)

Meanwhile, this season, contestants will have to first cross the jungle to get inside the BB 15 house. Salman at an event said, “The facilities that contestants will get this time will be lesser than before. They will only get a tiny survival kit but will be scolded by Bigg Boss, punished, luxury budgets will be slashed.”

So get ready to witness some nasty fights between the contestants in the upcoming episode.

