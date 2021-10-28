New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Apart from playing the game and performing the tasks strategically, the contestants of TV's reality show Bigg Boss 15 are also in the news for revealing about their personal lives. Many even talk about their past and relationships in a very open way inside the Bigg Boss house. And the latest example of it was seen when contestant Karan Kundrra got candid about his breakup with Anushka Dandekar.

So, Karan was in a conversation with Shamita Shetty when he revealed about his relationship story with his ex. However, he refrained from taking her name on camera. For the unversed, the duo had been together for 3.5 years but last year the two broke up. And due to the same, Karan even happened to lose his friends. He said, “I have lost a lot of friends recently, for obvious reasons."

He further added, "Agar hum baith k baat karte to sab solve ho jata. Agar maine cheezon pe kaam kiya hota to, baat ki hoti toh kuch ho jata." Post this he said, "I hope she watches this. Lekin an usko bhadkane wale bahut log hai bahar." To this Shamita replied saying, “Kaun bhadkane wale usko? When there’s love in your coronary heart, it says quite a bit. Here, I’ve liked all the males in my life, my family never liked them ever. So, I get the place you’re coming from."

Karan Kundrra believes that he also made some mistakes as he said, “I am a caring person but I’m very self-centered."

Meanwhile, the rumours has it that Anusha Dandekar might enter Bigg Boss 15 as a wildcard entry.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal