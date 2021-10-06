New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It is only the first week of the popular television reality show Bigg Boss 15 and the contestants have already unleashed havoc in the house. Bigg Boss contestants surely know how to keep their fans entertained. Earlier it was Pratik who lost control and damaged Bigg Boss property now it is Karan Kundrra's remark that has caught everyone's attention. The contestants keep making rhetoric comments against each other.

In the recent episode of the TV, reality shows Bigg Boss, actor Karan Kundrra age-shamed Shamita Shetty and called her AUNTY in an argument during a task. Karan said ‘vo aunty ko samjha dena’ after assuming that she called him and a few others ‘classless'.

In reality, it was Nishant Bhat who made fun of contestants calling them classless. Although the remark was a joke he failed to mention it to the fellow contestants and let Karan go furious over Shamita for something she did not mention.

While Shamita was innocent but she did say that the contestants were playing like goons. Which triggered Karan's comment. Now netizens and fans have started picking on Karan Kundrra for his remark. Among netizens, Shamita Shetty's mother Sunanda Shetty has also commented on the incident. One internet user shared her comment as she agreed with Shilpa's mom's statement.

She wrote on Instagram, “Which angle does Shamita look like an aunty to Karan Kundra?? AGE SHAMING & physical attacks NOT ACCEPTABLE & must be curbed with sm punitive measure… @beingsalmankhan." She tagged show's host Salman to further address the topic in the house.

Though I like his advice #karankundra I wish he had not called @ShamitaShetty aunty. What”s this age bashing happening all over again. “Aunty” is much younger than many in spirit and fire and rationality and may actually lift the #bb15 trophy this year. @ColorsTV @ShamitaShetty pic.twitter.com/B5sza7q1bl — kashmera shah (@kashmerashah) October 6, 2021

Tv actress Kashmera Shah wrote, “Though I like his advice #karankundra I wish he had not called @ShamitaShetty aunty. What”s this age bashing happening all over again. “Aunty” is much younger than many in spirit and fire and rationality and may actually lift the #bb15 trophy this year.

Meanwhile, many internet users pointed out that 37-year-old Karan himself was in a relationship with an older woman Anusha Dandekar. Talking about Bigg Boss 15 after Pratik Sehajpal and Jay Bhanushali's feud, Bigg Boss has nominated the whole house as a punishment for damaging the BB property.

Posted By: Ashita Singh