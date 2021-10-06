New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 is in its first week and has already started grabbing attention for its high-voltage drama and fights. And the contestant who has been in news throughout is Pratik Sehajpal. Yes, Pratik was also a part of Bigg Boss OTT is drawing a lot of flak for his brawls with housemates.

First, he indulged in a fight with Umar Riaz and now he got physical with Jay Bhanushali. The audience will see Jay and Pratik's rift has widened from the previous episode, escalating into a 'Bigg' fight with other contestants rallying around them. During a task, they both get into a spat, catching everyone's attention. As the bickering gets worse, Jay and Pratik push each other, breaking the glass divider.

They nearly come to blows, with everyone stopping them just in the nick of time! Pratik shows his furious side by banging his chest after Jay mocks him, "Tu khatam ho gaya!"(you are finished). After Pratik grabs his collar, Jay loses his calm. "Game over! Ab koi rules nahi hai mere liye!"(no more rules for me) he expresses.

But this episode also witnesses contestants having a gala time. Afsana comes to the rescue to prepare food for her fellow contestants who are in the jungle. While some cheered for her, others even gave her instructions to make snacks as per their liking. "Bigg Boss mujhe daante toh kaun responsible hai?" (If Bigg Boss scolds me who is responsible) Afsana reacts to the instructions to which everyone inside the jungle arena raises their hands in joy.

Will Bigg Boss make Pratik and Jay bear the brunt of this unpleasant fight? Well, stay tuned to this space for more updates about Bigg Boss 15.

