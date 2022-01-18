New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 house witnessed a comeback of wild card contestant Rajiv Adatia on Monday. He has entered the house with several powers and will make the contestants dance to his tunes throughout the Ticket to Finale task. However, before starting with an interesting game, he will be seen talking to Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty, separately, regarding their nasty fight that happened last week.

As per the promo of the upcoming episode, Rajiv tells Tejasswi, "Whatever you were telling and accusing Shamita of, were not true. She wasn’t b****ing about you 24*7. I am telling you what I am feeling. Why do you think she is after Kundrra?" However, Tejasswi brushes away and said that his concern is hypocritical.

Tejasswi tells Rajiv that she had a discussion with Shamita separately and also told her how she is possessive. She further adds, "You are her rakhi brother. It is a lot of help when someone so close comes inside the house. I made all my bonds here. I didn’t know anybody.” He replies that he has come into the house for himself. He adds, "All the comments you made were very personal and vulgar to watch. You were attacking her. Teju, it was very below the belt.”

On hearing this, Tejasswi tells Rajiv that he is possessive about Shamita and trying to cover it up for her. She isn't insecure about her relationship with Karan Kundrra and is confident that he will not leave her.

Meanwhile, in the recent episode, contestants were shown messages from their families. Karan Kundrra's family calls Tejasswi the "heart of the family" when he points towards Tejasswi and asks his parents how her. Tejasswi, on the other hand, receives a call from his brother and when she asks about Kundrra he says 'Yes'.

