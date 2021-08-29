Bigg Boss 15: In the promo, the Dabangg actor asks Vishwasuntree about the whereabouts of the Bigg Boss house. To this, Rekha replies that this season contestants would have to make their way... scroll down to know

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Along with Bigg Boss OTT, Bigg Boss 15 is creating a heavy buzz on all social media platforms. As per the updates, this year, makers have introduced a peculiar theme for the upcoming season, that is, the 'Jungle' theme. Also, the show will mark evergreen actress Rekha's TV debut in Salman Khan's hosted show as 'Vishwasuntree'.

Last week, makers dropped the promo unveiling the theme. Now, in the recent promo, Salman Khan dressed as a forest officer reveals that contestants will have to pass through this jungle to reach the Bigg Boss 15 house.

In the video, the Dabangg actor asks Vishwasuntree about the whereabouts of the Bigg Boss house. To this, Rekha replies that this season, contestants would have to make their way through this jungle and only then the doors for Bigg Boss 15 house would open for them. “Iss baar ghar walon ko pehle yeh jungle karna hoga paar, tab jaake khulenge Bigg Boss ke dwaar”. Salman further adds, "Sankat in Jungle, failaega dangal pe dangal!"

Sharing the promo on the Colors Instagram handle, the makers captioned it as, "Sankat in Jungle, failaega dangal pe dangal” Kya aap ready hai #BiggBoss15 ke liye? #ComingSoon #BB15 #BiggBoss @beingsalmankhan”.

Reportedly, Bigg Boss 15 will begin in October as Salman Khan is busy shooting for his next film Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Meanwhile, Karan Johar is taking the show forward in the digital arena with the name Bigg Boss OTT. Since the first day, the show has been in the news, earlier, for its fights between Divya Agarwal & Pratik Sehajpal and now for a romance between Raqesh Bapat & Shamita Shetty. The show is touted to go off air from mid-September, and so far, Ridhima Pandit, Karan Nath, Urfi Javed and Zeeshan Khan have been evicted from the reality show.

