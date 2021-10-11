New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 is just a week old, and the show is getting hot and steamy. Well, the credit goes to contestants Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer, as things seem to be moving quickly between the two. In just a week, the two have fallen deep into the love of each other and are often seen sharing special moments either in the corner of the house or bathroom area. However, the upcoming episode will make you feel hot as the two will be indulging in some cosy activities.

They are often seen hugging and lying in the bed together. However, as per the recent promo, Ieshaan and Miesha will be seen sharing a passionate hot kiss despite the camera zooming in on them. Also, will get cosy under the blanket.

Seeing them contestants will go 'Maar Dalo', while Jay Bhanushali will be heard joking, "Shukar hai nau mahine ka show nahi hai warna yahan family banate yeh."

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, the two were seen glued to each other holding hands. Ieshaan was seen taking stand for Mieshan when Nishant and Donal took her name for being an unhygienic contestant. Seeing this, even Salman Khan could control himself and immediately teased the two and called it the 'fastest romance'.

During the end of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, Ieshaan was seen confessing his love but, Miesha stops him from asking her out and asked for some time to think. Ieshaan didn't listen and continued, "I genuinely feel we have a deep connection and it doesn't feel like mein aapse just 8 days pehle mila hoon. I really like you.”

Today's episode is going to be full-on entertaining and dramatic as the house will be celebrating Karan Kundrra's birthday and will see Ieshaan and Miesha sharing cosy moments.

