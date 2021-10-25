New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 is creating a heavy buzz on all the social media platforms after Salman Khan announced the first Wild Card entry. And now, former model and Shamita Shetty's rakhi brother Rajiv Adatia has entered the house and will be seen mingling with everyone. However, he is going to school Ieshaan Sehgaal over his lobe angle with Miesha Iyer.

In the latest promo shared by Colors TV, Rajiv, who is a longtime friend of the model, talked about his love for Miesha and showed him the mirror that he is losing the game. In the short clip, Rajiv said, "You came on this show for a reason. What are you doing in the show?" To this Ieshaan replied, "I thought I wouldn't sustain in this show." Rajiv then says, "I am sorry, I am not going to listen to you."

He further added, "I know you for a long time now, you can't fall in love in 3 days. I do not expect this from you Ieshaan. You are like love love love every time. You look stupid outside. You are creating the opposite image that you wanted to create. “Kitni jhuthi kasmein khata hai tu. Let me tell you, it's a big no, no. You cannot rely on anyone here. You know what promises you made outside."

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman also schooled Ieshaan for not using his brain and blindly following Karan Kundrra. He also commented on his love angle and said that this is the fast love affair he has seen in the house. Last week, Ieshaan went down on his knees and confessed to Miesha that he loves her and asked, "will you be my Maieshaan?". On hearing this, she blushed and said, " I love you too", and then they danced to the song Ishq Vala Love'.

Meanwhile, Rajiv is busy advising people on how they are being portrayed outside and has also broken the relations of Akka and Anna (Shamita Shetty and Vishal Kotian). In the live feed, he was seen roaming in the garden area alone and was also seen crying.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv