New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 house is seeing new twists and turns time and again in the house. There are a few contestants who are violating the rules of the house and as a result, Bigg Boss has come up with a strict action.

Yes, Bigg Boss has decided to declare the housemates, 'junglewasis' as punishment if they are not following the rules. This has apparently been the decision that came after contestants failed to abide by the rules including bad behaviour. So. Bigg Boss, in fact, has decided to get tough and punish those who are not taking the game seriously.

This, naturally, has shocked the contestants and each one is busy pointing an accusing finger at the other. To aggravate matters, Nishant Bhat, who was recently chosen captain, has to come up with eight names who will not be safe in the coming eviction rounds.

Not just that, the entire group will have to nominate two people who they think haven't made any substantial contribution to the ongoing game. And these two contestants will have to bid adieu to the Bigg Boss house pretty soon.

Meanwhile, as an update, Tejasswi recently became the new 'sanchalak' in the house who was given this task to judge everyone's performance and eventually make a decision on who will get the captaincy role. Pratik on the other hand played a clever trick here which Tejasswi missed but Jay was able to spot.

After coming across Pratik's game, Jay wanted Tejasswi to act, but meanwhile, she chose to remain silent as if nothing happened. This led to a big fight between the duo, casting doubts on the future of their friendship.

For the unversed, 'Bigg Boss 15' airs on Colors TV.

With IANS inputs.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal