Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 show will go on air soon. But before that Bigg Boss OTT will be releasing digitally on Voot for a few weeks starting from August 8. Scroll down to watch the video.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: India's most favourite and much-awaited reality show Bigg Boss is all set to be back with its 15th season soon. And as much as the release date of the high-voltage reality show is coming near, fans can't contain their excitement.

As usual, there are a lot of speculations regarding the contestants, game format and the house pics. And people leave no stone unturned to keep a check on the inside details of the show. And a similar incident happened recently when some BTS footage got leaked from the sets of Bigg Boss 15. Yes, you read that correctly! A video has found its way to the internet which features the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episodes' stage and indoor glimpses of the Bigg Boss 15 abode.

In the video, it can be seen that the house is under construction and is being prepared for the D day when the show will start airing on Colors TV.

Take a look at the video here:

Meanwhile, talking about Bigg Boss OTT, the show will premiere on Voot from August 8. This will be the first part of the show which will stream online for a few weeks before airing on TV.

For the unversed, Bigg Boss OTT will be hosted by Karan Johar, meanwhile, Bigg Boss 15's TV version will have Salman Khan as its host.

So guys, how excited are you for Bigg Boss season 15? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal