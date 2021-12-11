New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally, after a long wait, Bigg Boss 15 viewers got to witness the husband-wife chemistry between Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh. The couple entered the house a few weeks ago, and since then, viewers were keen to watch some mushy romance between the couple. In the recent, episode, the couple was seen sharing some cosy moments.

The couple was sitting in the garden area, along with a few other housemates sharing details about their hush-hush marriage. As soon as they wrapped up their story, housemates demanded that Rakhi and Ritesh should 'kiss'.

Well, Ritesh took this as an opportunity to express his love and went up to Rakhi, pulled her in arms and planted a sweet kiss on her lips. This left, Rakhi in shock, and she was seen blushing after he moved away.

As soon as the duo shared a steamy kiss, BB house erupted in cheer, and all were seen teasing Rakhi. Karan Kundrra said, “Pura hindustan nahi kra paya isko blush.”

Meanwhile, outside the Bigg Boss 15 house, pictures of Ritesh with his wife and son is going viral after a Twitter handle in Ritesh's name posted photos and wrote, "Sorry guys for this but makers have told me to do so I have done for my courier and future. So pls don't spread hate for me . I am simple guy. @BiggBoss see in this matter I am very shameful because of u. Sorry to all #BiggBoss15 fans I am exposed (sic)”

However, the authenticity of this Twitter account is still unclear.

Not just this, as per a report in BollywoodLife, Ritesh's first wife, Snigdha Priya, accused him of domestic violence. She said, "He used to physically abuse me and hit me black and blue. I let go of it as he would later apologize. But one unfortunate day, he hit me continuously for four hours.” Reportedly, the two got married in 2014 in Bettiah, Bihar.

