New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss OTT hosted by Karan Johar is hitting the headlines as the contestants and makers are leaving no stones unturned to keep the audience hooked. Recently, Bollywood actress Sunny Leone graced the show and conducted some interesting yet steamy games to enhance the bond of connections in the house.

The show, which is only available on Voot, is soon going to make its way to the small screens. Bigg Boss OTT is entering September, and as it was said, by the middle of the month, the show will wrap up to make space for Bigg Boss 15. The Colors TV controversial show will be hosted by superstar Salman Khan.

However, fans will have to wait for a little longer, as the controversial show will not start immediately. As per reports, the show will hit the TV screens in the first week of October as Salman Khan is busy shooting for his upcoming film Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

When will Bigg Boss 15 start?

As per a report in Telly Chakkar, the show will go on air from October 3, 2021, on Colors TV at 9 PM on weekdays, that is, Monday to Friday. On Weekends the show will air at 10:30 PM.

Bigg Boss 15: Theme

The theme of Salman Khan's hosted show will be 'Jungle', and even the house is being designed based on this theme.

Will Bigg Boss OTT contestants join Bigg Boss 15?

As per reports, the top two performers of Karan Johar's show will join Bigg Boss 15. Also, it is being said that the two contestants will get some advantage for overcoming an entire season when they will enter Bigg Boss 15.

Talong about Bigg Boss OTT, last week, Bigg Boss evicted Zeeshan Khan for breaking the rule. So far, four contestants have been evicted, including Urfi Javed, Ridhima Pandit and Karan Nath.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv