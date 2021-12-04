New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 kicked off in October, and makers are leaving no stones unturned to keep the viewers entertained. Recently, they welcomed five wild cards, namely Rakhi Sawant, her husband Ritesh, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijeet Bhichukela, in the house. Well, it turned out positive, as with their entry, the viewers witness high octane drama and action in the house.

In the recent episodes, we saw a massive fight between Karan Kundrra-Pratik Sehajpal and Shamita Shetty-Devoleena Bhattacharjee, which led to some tragic events. However, even after all this, the reality-based show failed to garner enough TRPs.

In the beginning, Bigg Boss 15 was among the top 10 shows on television, but now the show's TRP is dropping. So, owing to this makers are planning to conclude the show by January.

Yes, you read that right, as per a report in TwllyChakkar, the show which was supposed to end at the end of February is expected to end by the second week of January. Though makers have not confirmed, seeing the low TRP ratings it is a bit difficult to extend till February end.

Meanwhile, the audience can expect more wild cards in the BB house. As per Mr Khabri, Aakash Sharma is one of the confirmed contestants to enter the house in the upcoming week.

Talking about the upcoming Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan is going to bash every contestant for getting violent and physical during the task. However, out of all, he will school Karan Kundrra and Shamita Shetty for behaving inappropriately during the Sword task.

Also, the audience will witness several guests, namely Sara Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon and Surbhi Jyoti, entering the house to entertain the housemates and play some interesting games.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv