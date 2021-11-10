New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Every Shamita-Raqesh fan was absolutely elated to see the latter entering the Bigg Boss 15 show. Post witnessing their sparkling chemistry in Bigg Boss OTT, fans were waiting with bated breath to see the two love birds share cute moments with eachother. But looks like this may not be possible for long as Raqesh has reportedly left the show.

Yes, according to reports, Raqesh Bapat has quit Bigg Boss 15 due to some health problems. Although there has not been any confirmation about the same either from the makers or from the actor so far but sources close to IANS informed that Raqesh might return after he gets well.

Well, if the news is true, then it's no doubt going to be a major disappointment for Bigg Boss 15 fans those who have their eyes glued to Raqesh and Shamita.

Meanwhile, in the last episode of 'Bigg Boss 15', Shamita and Raqesh were seen enjoying a romantic dance together. And just like these, everyone was wishing to come across many more lovey-dovey moments between them. However, we hope Raqesh gets fit and fine and returns to the show.

The show recently saw wild card entries Neha Bhasin and Raqesh Bapat entering the house where Shamita hugged him excitement and had tears in her eyes. Meanwhile, as the duo entered Bigg Boss 15, Neha informed Shamita that Karan Kundrra was not pleased with their arrival in the house and that he and Tejasswi Prakash are loyal to no one.

With IANS inputs.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal