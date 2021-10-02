New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The most popular TV reality show is all set to release the curtains and make a grand entrance today, October 2nd. The Salman Khan hosted show is liked by many and fans are already excited. Today, in the premiere, like every year the participants of the game will get locked up in the BB house.

This year's Jungle theme is a little too different from what we have witnessed in the past years. Bigg Boss 15 makers have already confirmed some prominent names entering the house. Yet fans are eager to know if there are any more twists in the show. As the most anticipated grand premiere has arrived, waiting no more we here, will share when and where you can watch the crazy show's grand premiere.

Bigg Boss 15: When to watch

The grand premiere of Bigg Boss 15 will get aired today, October 2nd at 9:30 pm. The show will air at 9:30 pm on weekends and at 10:30 pm from Monday to Friday.

Bigg Boss 15: Where to watch

The show will air on the TV channel colours and the episodes will also air on the Jio TV app. The show will be live-streamed on the Voot app. While the episodes will also be made available on the same app. In order to watch the live stream, the audience will have to get a subscription to the Voot Select app.

Bigg Boss 15 will feature 3 contestants from Bigg Boss OTT and those are Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, and Nishant Bhat. Apart from the above mentioned, other confirmed contestants are Karan Kundrra, Simba Nagpal, Vishal Kotian, Sahil Shroff, Tejasswi Prakash, Akasa Singh, Donal Bisht and Umar Riaz.

The show will also feature Rubina Dilaik, Gauhar Khan, and Shweta Tiwari as Tribe Leaders. The season is surely going to be very interesting as we are expecting quoting Salman Khan, "Jungle mein mangal ya jungle mein dangal. I want to see smiling faces, limit mein jhagda, some romance and how they survive the game. I want people to fight for themselves and their loved ones. They should also take a stand for themselves."

Posted By: Ashita Singh