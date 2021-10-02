New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The much-awaited high-voltage reality show, Bigg Boss 15 is back with a bang. Just like every season, this time too, the show is being hosted by none other than Salman Khan who will unveil the first episode of the show tonight. This season also comes with a new twist where contestants will have to undergo a few 'sankats' in the Bigg Boss jungle, which also has 'Vishwasuntree'.

Also as per Salman Khan, it is going to be the most difficult season of all time. In the show, the contestants will be divided into three tribes under the leadership of ex-Bigg Boss winners Rubina Dilaik, Gauahar Khan and Shweta Tiwari. They will compete with each other and win their place in the main Bigg Boss 15 house.

On the grand premiere episode of the 15th season of Bigg Boss many celebrities will grace the show with stunning performances. As per the promos, celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Mouni Roy and more will appear at the launch.

Some of the popular names who are expected to enter the show are Karan Kundrra, Jay Bhanushali, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Donal Bisht, Vishal Kotian, Simba Nagpal, Tejasswi Prakash, Akasa Singh and more. And as fans are waiting for the show with bated breath, here we are with the LIVE updates about the premiere night.

Bigg Boss 15 Premiere Night Highlights:

10:36 pm: TV actor Simba Nagpal enters the show as praani number 5.

10:31 pm: Salman introduces praani number 4, actress Vidhi Pandya.

10:27 pm: Vishal Kotian enters the jungle but from a different way.

10:25 pm: Jay gives Tejasswi a tour of the Bigg Boss jungle.

10:20 pm: Jay Bhanushali speaks to Vishwasuntree.

10:16 pm: Tejasswi enters the jungle with her survival kit.

10:09 pm: Tejasswi Prakash figures out that she is a popat through Awesome Mirror.

10:02 pm: Actress Tejasswi Prakash enters the Bigg Boss 15 show.

09:55 pm: Praani 2, Vishal Kotian enters the show.

09:52 pm: Salman Khan introduces Bigg G (gorilla) who will get praanis in the house.

09:48 pm: Bigg Boss 15 contestants give a joint performance while wearing a mask.

09:40 pm: The host Salman Khan warns Jay about the difficulties of the show.

09:38 pm: Salman Khan gives a tour of Bigg Boss house with the first contestant Jay Bhanushali.

09:35 pm: Salman introduces praani number one, Jay Bhanushali.

09:30 pm: Salman Khan dances as he unveils Bigg Boss 15's jungle

09:29 pm: Are you ready for Mouni Roy's dhamakedar performance?

09:20 pm: Ranveer Singh will enter Bigg Boss 15 premiere night to promote his show The Big Picture.

09:15 pm: Are you ready for the roller-coaster ride?

09:00 pm: Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 to premiere at 9:30 pm.

