Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The stage is set, the glimpses are in but the final verdict is awaited. Who, after all, is taking the Bigg Boss Season 15 trophy home? Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Tejaswwi Prakash or Pratik Sehajpal? The four have made it through the months of grueling inside the house while garnering accolades and criticism in incredible proportions. Yet, the winner will just be the one among Tejaswwi, Shamita, Karan and Pratik.

Jagran English ran a poll on Twitter asking its readers about who will take the Bigg Boss trophy home. By the time the poll closed, it had over 40,000 registered votes.

Pratik Sehajpal

The man who fought up to the point of getting violent, that was heavily critiqued upon by host Salman Khan, has made it to the final of Bigg Boss Season 15. On Jagran English poll, Pratik got 7,584 votes garnered of 40,341 votes with 18.8 per cent of total votes. Pratik is not the winner of Bigg Boss 15, according to Jagran English Poll.

Tejaswwi Prakash

The flag bearer of entertainment and humour on the show could not be the winner of the show either. In the Jagran English poll, Tejaswwi got 7,745 votes, with 19.2 per cent vote share.

Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundra claimed praise, earned new fans and a romantic equation with Tejaswwi Prakash in Bigg Boss Season 15. However, much to the shock of fans, Karan is not winning the show either as per Jagran English Poll. Karan garnered 10,529 votes with 26.1 per cent vote share.

Shamita Shetty

This leaves us with nobody but Shamita Shetty, who as per Jagran English poll, emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Season 15. Shamita, who was the finalist of Karan Johar-hosted Bigg Boss OTT as well, garnered 14,483 votes with a whopping 35.9 per cent vote share. As per Jagran English poll, Shamita Shetty is most likely to take Bigg Boss 15 trophy home.

Bigg Boss Season 15 Grand Finale will premiere on Colors TV on Saturday, January 29.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma