New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 is inching closer to drawing the curtains after a 3-month long show on January 30, 2022. In the recent episode, Rakhi Sawant was evicted by the live audience, giving the BB house its top 6 contestants, namely Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty and Rashami Desai. Now, they all will be competing against each other, and the voting lines have opened.

The BB makers opened the voting lines and today is the last day to vote for your favourite contestant and make him/her win the show. The voting lines will close at 3 pm, viewers can vote via VOOT App or MyJio App.

VOOT App

Step 1: Download the Voot App or visit the official website-- Voot.com.in.

Step 2: Enter your login credentials such as name, phone number etc.

Step 3: Search Bigg Boss 15 and click on the Vote Now.

Step 4: Click on the pic of your favourite contestants and enter Submit.

MyJio App

Step 1: Download the MyJio App.

Step 2: Enter your login credentials such as e-mail id, name, phone number etc.

Step 3: G to JioEngage section and click on Bigg Boss 15

Step 4: Click on the pic of your favourite contestant and enter Submit.

Meanwhile, in the recent episode, viewers witnessed a massive fight between Shamit and Tejasswi over Karan during the last task. Later in the episode, she was seen talking to his two BFFs, Nishant and Pratik, about Tejasswi, that she can't get normal with her and further added that towards the end of Bigg Boss OTT, she was on the good terms with Divya Agarwal. However, with Teja, she isn't able to come to terms.

On hearing this, Nishant and Pratik suggested Shamita not think much and further added, "Dekho ye show khatam hone ke baad na aapko uski shakal dekhna hai, na usne aapki.” To this she said, "Nahi dekhna hai bhaiya. I wish them all the best. Mujhe Karan ki shakal bhi nahi dekhni hai.”

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv