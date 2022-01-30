New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale's first day was all about the finalists Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat and Rashami Desai. Host Salman Khan surprised them by showing them their mothers' av and inviting them on the stage. However, with their appearance, Salman introduced a twist and asked the mothers to unveil the first finalist bidding adieu to the house. In this, Rashami Desai got evicted, leaving the top five finalists.

Rashami entered the BB 15 house as a wild card contestant and managed to secure her place in the top 6 finalists. For unversed, she was among the four finalists in Bigg Boss 13, where late Sidharth Shukla bagged the trophy. Apart from this, the viewers also witnessed an ugly spat between Tejasswi and Shamita over the former's 'aunty' comment. Hence, the first day was no less than a rollercoaster ride for contestants as well as viewers.

Giving reviews of Day of the Bigg Boss grand finale, one of the Twitter users wrote, "#SalmanKhan's grand finale look Best look of @BeingSalmanKhan in recent times #BiggBoss.' Several compared Tejasswi's outfits with a crow, while others pointed out Karan Kundrra's outfit.

Here have a look at the reactions:

However, there were some who criticised the grand finale for evicting Rashami on the based of low votes. One of the users wrote, "Worst finale in the history of #BiggBoss Firstly, they are showing it in 3 parts Secondly, fight between #ShamitaShetty and #TejasswiPrakash Lastly, evicting #RashamiDesai whereas she couldn't have the lowest voted contestant"

Worst finale in the history of #BiggBoss

Firstly, they are showing it in 3 parts

Secondly, fight between #ShamitaShetty and #TejasswiPrakash

Lastly, evicting #RashamiDesai whereas she couldn't have lowest voted contestant#BB15 #BiggBoss15 #BiggBoss15GrandFinale — BIG BAD VAMPIRE (@milkey_buoy) January 29, 2022

When Rasila Aunty said," main hamesha sochti hoon mere marne ke baad Rashami ka kya hoga

loot lenge tujhe sab tu itni bholi hain..."

💔💔😭 I felt it so hard

I could not stop crying all mothers made me so emotional #RashamiDesai #BiggBoss15Finale pic.twitter.com/nKLr3Cf8Cn — Hardatt (@_Nucleophilic_) January 29, 2022

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode, all the previous seasons' winners will enter the house with a 'briefcase' that has Rs 10 lakh. They will offer finalists Rs 10 lakh to leave the Bigg Boss 15's trophy. Let's see who picks up the briefcase and leaves the grand finale in mid-way. In Bigg Boss OTT's Finale, Pratik Sehajpal chooses the briefcase way to conclude his journey.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv