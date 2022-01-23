New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 makers are leaving no stones unturned to keep the viewers glued to the TV sets. Standing true to its tagline, ever since the show started, viewers witnessed several nasty dangals between the contestants, leading to strict punishment and eviction. However, after all this, the popular show failed to grab the eyeballs. And this may be the reason the makers have decided not to extend the BB 15 and conduct the Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale next week.

Yes, you read that right, in the recent episode of BB 15 Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman announced that the show will not be extended and all the remaining contestants will enter in the finale week, which means, BB 15 Grand Finale will happen on January 29-30. It is the first time in the history of Bigg Boss that over five contestants have entered the finale week-- six contestants, namely Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat and Rakhi Sawant, won the Ticket To Finale, while Rashami Desai, Abhijeet Bichukale and Devoleena Bhattacharjee lost.

As per the latest update, Devoleena has been evicted from the house, and it is expected that in the starting or middle of the week, one more contestant will bid adieu to the BB house, leaving seven contestants in the race of Bb 15 winner.

Today, viewers will be witnessing the last Bigg Boss 15's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, wherein Iulia Vantur, Mika Singh and a few other celebrities will make an appearance to add some fun factor. Salman will pull Rakhi's leg, calling Mika her 'best friend'. As per the promo of the forthcoming episode, Rakhi is stunned to see Mika gracing the BB 15's show with Salman. Seeing her standing dumbstruck, the host tells her, “Rakhi, your favourite is here.” Mika asks her, “Hi, Rakhi kaise ho.”

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv