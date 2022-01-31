New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 has finally concluded with Salman Khan announcing Tejasswi Prakash as the winner. The Swaragi actress gave a tough fight to Pratik Sehajpal and her boyfriend Karan Kundrra, who were declared first and second runnerup, respectively. She entered with no powers, but with her will and strong opinion, she managed to secure her place in the finale. The popular TV actress had several ugly fights with Shamita Shetty, but her relationship with Karan Kundrra, made her fans trend TejRan.

Who is Tejasswi Prakash?

Tejasswi made her TV debut with Life OK's 2012. However, gained fame after essaying the role of Ragini Maheshwari in Colors Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur (2015–16). She then went on to feature in Karn Sangini, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka and others. After proving her mettle in the acting industry, she participated in a reality-based stunt show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

Tejasswi Prakash's Journey in BB

Tejasswi gave tough competition to her fellow contestants' whether it was during tasks or verbal spats. The actress often engaged in a verbal spat with Shamita Shetty over Karan Kundrra. No matter what her fellow housemates had thought of her, Tejasswi stood firm on her grounds alone and never let them mess with her mind. Showing her mettle for the show, Tejasswi never shied away from voicing her opinion in BB house matters. Not just this, she stood like a rock beside her boyfriend even when he was wrong. However, she made sure to correct him privately, so that no one can point fingers at Karan. She used the power of two wisely when it came to executing tasks and proved that no one can separate the lovebirds, even if she pisses off Karan to the brim.

From fighting loan battles to maintaining her relationships, Tejasswi's impeccable journey culminated with her taking home the BB 15 trophy and a cash prize of Rs 40 Lakh home.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv