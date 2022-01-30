New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale's second part is just a few hours away to hit the TV screens, and viewers are eager to know who will lift the BB 15 out of five finalists, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Tejasswi Prakash and Nishant Bhat. However, before that, they are eager to watch Shehnaaz Gill making an appearance for the first time on Bigg Boss' set after Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise. On Saturday, Colors TV dropped a promo wherein she broke down into tears on seeing Salman Khan.

Now, they have shared another promo on Colors TV's official Instagram handle, wherein she is pulling Salman's leg by mentioning Katrina Kaif. In the promo, Shehnaaz is looking stunning, donning a beige sequin saree, gracing the Bigg Boss 15's stage. She says, "Mai Punjab ki Katrina Kaif sai India ki Shehnaaz Gill bangyi huin kyuki aab India ki Katrina Kaif toh Punjab ki Katrina banchuki hai." On hearing this, Salman says, "Correct hai...sab correct hai..saab khush hai". To this Shehnaaz adds, "Sir aap khush raho baas" and further continues, "ohh sorry mai zada toh nahi bolrahi...but single zada ache lagte ho." On being termed as single, Salman says, " Jaab hojauinga toh acha laguinga" This leaves Shehnaaz surprised and she says, "Acha comitted ho?, leaving Salman blush"

Sharing the promo, Colors captioned it as, "Bigg Boss ke manch par aaye hai Shehnaaz aur Salman, apni jugalbandi se karenge woh aap ka entertainment??Don’t miss out on the spectacular #BB15GrandFinale tonight at 8PM & 10.30PM only on #ColorsTV. #BB15 #BiggBoss @voot"

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode, Shehnaaz will be paying an emotional tribute to Sidharth on her song 'Tu Yahin Ha'. Also, previous seasons' winners Gauahar Khan, Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia, Gautam Gulati and Rubina Dilaik will be giving a dhamakedar performance.

