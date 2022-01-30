New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The much-awaited Bigg Boss 15 Grand finale is just a few hours away. In a few hours, India will get yet another Bigg Boss trophy winner out of the five finalists, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Tejasswi Prakash, and Nishant Bhat. However, before that, all the Bigg Boss fans, Sidnaaz fans, and all the well-wishers of Sidharth Shukla are waiting for Shehnaaz Gill to appear on the grand finale to pay tribute to the late actor.

On Sunday, Shehnaaz Gill shared a video of her special dance performance on the stage of BB 15 grand finale. Shehnaaz taking her Instagram shared the tribute and wrote, "Once a King, always a King 👑 BB G.O.A.T Sidharth Shukla….samajh mein aaya na? #SidhathShukla

Watch Video here:

Once a King, always a King 👑 BB G.O.A.T Sidharth Shukla….samajh mein aaya na? #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/6gnmA1PUqS — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) January 30, 2022

In the shared video, Shehnaaz can be seen dancing on the song 'Tera Baap Aaya'. The video opens with the voice of Sidharth, wherein he is saying his most famous dialogue from the BB house.. "1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13 Bhaad mein jao. Mai tumlog se yaha rishta banane nhi aaya hoon."

Earlier, Colors TV shared a promo of silly banter between Shehnaaz Gill and Salman Khan. The actress in the video was seen teasing Salman Khan with marriage topic.

Sharing the promo, Colors captioned it as, "Bigg Boss ke manch par aaye hai Shehnaaz aur Salman, apni jugalbandi se karenge woh aap ka entertainment??Don’t miss out on the spectacular #BB15GrandFinale tonight at 8PM & 10.30PM only on #ColorsTV. #BB15 #BiggBoss @voot"

Prior to this in several promos, it was shown that Shehnaaz will be paying an emotional tribute to Sidharth on her song 'Tu Yahin Ha'. Also, previous seasons' winners Gauahar Khan, Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia, Gautam Gulati, and Rubina Dilaik will be giving a dhamakedar performance. Also, Rashami Desai was evicted in the last telecast of finale on Jan 29.

Meanwhile, the Bigg Boss Grand Finale will air on Colors TV from 8 Pm onwards. Tune into the channel to know who is Bigg Boss 15 trophy winner is.

Posted By: Ashita Singh