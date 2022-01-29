New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale will be starting in some time, and viewers are eager to know who lifts the trophy among the six finalists--Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Rashami Desai and Nishant Bhat. The first day of the event will be entertaining with previous Bigg Boss winners, namely Gauahar Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia and Gautam Gulati, giving dhamakedar performance.

Ex Bigg Boss 15 contestants Rakhi Sawant will also be seen giving a fiery performance with her husband, Ritesh. Yes, you read that right, the actress was papped outside the sets of the show for the final shoot donning floral print yellow lehenga twinning with Ritesh, who looked uber cool in a yellow tribal print tracksuit. The couple struck several poses for the shutterbugs, but one of them grabbed eyeballs.

In one of the pic, Rakhi and Ritesh shared a liplock in front of the paps and the videos of the same are doing rounds on all the social media platforms. Check out below:

They also interacted with the media, where Rakhi expressed that she is nervous about her performance as for the first time she will be dancing with Ritesh on the Grand Finale stage. Ritesh, on the other hand, expressed his love for Rakhi.

For unversed, Rakhi revealed Ritesh on Bigg Boss 15's show, he entered the house as a wild card contestant. In the house, they were often seen fighting, even their troubled marriage was unveiled in front of the whole world.

