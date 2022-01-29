New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale is all set to telecast from today, January 29 and will conclude on January 30 with the winner announcement. With Rakhi Sawant's eviction, BB got its finalists in Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Rashami Desai. The first half of the Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale will see several celebrities gracing the stage with Salman Khan, followed by a fabulous performance by former winners and contestants.

However, more than that, viewers are eager to know who will be the winner and who will take home the briefcase. Well, the winner is yet not known, but we have information on who left the Bigg Boss 15 house with a briefcase. Yes, you read that right, as per Mr Khabri, Nishant Bhat left the BB 15 trophy for the briefcase full of cash. Earlier, Rashami Desai was evicted from the show right after the show started.

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode, viewers will witness a verbal spat between Raqesh Bapat and Tejasswi. The former Bigg Boss contestant slams the actress for age shaming and character assassinating of his girlfriend, Shamita. He further questions why she didn't understand that Bollywood actress is not interested in Karan.

Further in the promo, Raqesh gets irritated with Tejasswi response on calling Shamita 'aunty' in fun, he said, "This is complete bullsh**", leaving everyone stunned.

In another promo, Shehnaaz Gill was seen paying an emotional tribute to the late Sidharth Shukla on her recent release song Tu Yaheen Hai. Apart from her, Urvashi Dholakia, Gauahar Khan, Shweta Tiwari, Rubina Dilak and Gautam Gulati performs on the Grand Finale.

Also, the six finalists will be seen getting emotional on meeting their mothers on the stage of the Grand Finale.

