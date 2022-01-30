New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 winner will be announced today, January 30, during the second part of the Grand Finale. Salman Khan has announced the top five finalists, but reports are rife that just like previous seasons, this season too, makers are planning to reopen the voting lines after the announcement of the top 2 finalists. Currently, Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhatt, are pitted against each other to win the trophy.

If the 'live voting' report turns out to be true, then here we are with the process of where and how to vote for your favourite Bigg Boss 15 finalists to ease down your last minute hassle.

Bigg Boss 15 Finalists

After surviving around 3 months confined in four walls, Bigg Boss 15 has got its top five finalists, Karan, Pratik, Tejasswi, Shamita and Nishant.

How to vote for Bigg Boss 15 finalists?

VOOT App or Website

Visit VOOT's website or download the VOOT app from the Google Play Store. Sign up or log in through your Facebook or Google account and follow the below steps to vote for your favourite finalists.

Step 1: Click on the 'Bigg Boss 15' tab

Step 2: It will take you to a new window, now click on 'Fun Zone: Vote, Play and Win'

Step 3: Click on 'Vote Now'

Step 4: The names of the finalists will flash on the screen, click on your favourite finalist's pic and click 'Submit'

My Jio App

Step 1: Click on 'Jio Engage'

Step 2: Click on 'Bigg Boss 15'

Step 3: Finalists name will flash on the screen

Step 4: Select your favourite finalist and press 'Submit'

Please Note: For live voting one doesn't need a subscription, they can directly vote for their favourite contestant as soon as the live voting opens on the website.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv