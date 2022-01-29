New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale will commence today, January 29, 2022. The first part of the finale will witness some dhamakedar performances by the previous winners of the show, namely Gauhar Khan, Urvashi Dholakia, Rubina Dilaik and Gautam Gulati. Also, former contestants of Bigg Boss 15 will be gracing the show with their presence and grill finalists with several questions.

However, apart from this, we have some juicy gossip direct from the Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale stage that will leave you excited. As per Mr Khabri, Rashami Desai was the first finalist to be evicted ahead of the grand finale. The former Big Boss 13 contestant entered as a wild card in the house and managed to secure her place in the finalist despite not winning the Ticket to Finale.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bigg Boss Khabri 💥 (@mr_khabri)

Inside the house, she had a massive fight with BFF Devoleena Bhattacharjee and her growing proximity with Umar Riaz was widely discussed. Her fans are curious to know does she really likes Umar or was acting in the BB house. Even in Bigg Boss 13, she was among the top four finalists and was pitted against Sidharth Shukla throughout the season, who was once rumoured to be her boyfriend.

Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale: Top 4 Finalists

Not just this, earlier, we informed you that Nishant Bhat chose a briefcase of cash over the BB 15 trophy. With this, Bigg Boss 15 has got its four finalists in Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal.

Meanwhile, a lot of speculations and predictions are floating on social media platforms regarding the Bigg Boss 15 winner. Earlier, reports were doing rounds that makers are planning to make Tejasswi a winner. However, on seeing her behaviour towards Shamita in the last task, the makers have chosen two new candidates, namely Karan and Shamita. Well, the mystery around who lifts the trophy will be unveiled only tomorrow, till then, viewers must enjoy the upcoming episode.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv