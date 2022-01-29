New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 is gearing up for the Grand Finale. The four finalists in Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Tejaswwi Prakash and Pratik Sehajpal will be pitted against each other to win the trophy. The first part of BB 15 grand finale will be graced by several previous seasons' winners, namely Rubina Dilaik, Shweta Tiwari, Gauahar Khan, Urvashi Dholakia and Gautam Gulati. They will give a dhamakedar performance and interact with the finalist for the last time.

Also, ex-contestants of the show will grace the couch and will be seen engaging in banter with host Salman Khan and the finalists. However, Raqesh Bapat will be pissed off with Tejasswi Prakash for age-shaming his girlfriend, Shamita. Not just this, viewers might also witness two important evictions right before the grand finale. So brace yourself, as Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale is going to kick off anytime now.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Bigg Boss 15 grand finale:

Posted By: Mukul Sharma