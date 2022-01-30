New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 is gearing up for the second day of the Grand Finale. The five finalists in Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal will be pitted against each other to win the BB 15 trophy. In the upcoming episode, previous seasons' winners-- Rubina Dilaik, Shweta Tiwari, Gauahar Khan, Urvashi Dholakia and Gautam Gulati will be entering the house with a 'briefcase', which has Rs 10 lakh. They will give an option to the finalists to choose between BB 15 trophy or Rs 10 lakh.

Also, Shehnaaz Gill will be paying an emotional tribute to the late Sidharth Shukla on her song 'Tu Yahin Hai'. She will engage in banter with Salman Khan by taking Katrina Kaif's name and calling him single. Also, viewers will witness a romantic performance of Shamita and Raqesh on the song, 'Saami Saami'. Rakhi Sawant, along with her husband, Ritesh, will also give a dhamakedar performance. Not just this, Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi will also make a starry appearance at BB 15 Grand Finale to promote their upcoming movie Gehraiyaan. So brace yourself, as Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale is going to kick off anytime now.

Here are the LIVE updates from the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15:

8:00 pm: Salman Khan shakes leg on hit song 'Sitti Maar' from Radhe

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv