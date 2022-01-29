Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The stage is set and the trophy is out to await the winner of Bigg Boss Season 15. The audience of Salman Khan-hosted reality show has voted in four finalists, who made it to the top spots after a rampaging time inside the Bigg Boss house. As viewers await who will take the Bigg Boss trophy home that had the likes of Gauahar Khan, Rubina Dilaik and Gautam Gulati as its winners in the past, these are the four finalists of Bigg Boss Season 15.

Karan Kundrra

From smashing into popularity of Indian television through Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Kitani Mohabbat Hai’ to gravitating into popular imagination through youth-centric shows on MTV and now in the season 15 finale of Bigg Boss, Karan Kundrra has come a long way. Karan is considered as one of the toughest contestants of the season, who was fierce and real at the same time throughout his months of grueling stay at Bigg Boss house. Other than his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash, his friendship with Umar Riaz brought several memorable moments in the show.

Tejaswwi Prakash

The Ragini of Colors TV’s popular show Swaragini has more to her personality than just a face who knows to act for camera. Apart from her relationship with Karan Kundrra, Tejaswwi came forward to claim a finale spot on the back of sheer entertainment quotient that she brought to the show. Her reportedly rightful stands during the fights with Pratik Sehajpal and Shamita Shetty gave her an entire new set of fans.

Pratik Sehajpal

The star of MTV reality shows had an enigma of realism in him that made fans and casual viewers of Bigg Boss alike to root for him. The fact that his run in the reality show was rarely devoid of manipulation gave him new fans and admirers. Sehajpal was called out by Salman Khan several times but since then he tried to mould himself into a likeable personality while laying bare his vulnerabilities.

Shamita Shetty

An adjective that goes well with Shamita Shetty’s journey in the Bigg Boss house is ‘resilience’. Shamita was put into margins and despite that she kept on highlighting what was expected from her: the real and vulnerable sides of her personality that she showed much like Bigg Boss OTT. Her romantic equation with actor Raqesh Bapat was also much loved.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma