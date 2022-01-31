Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: In a major shock to fans and critics alike, actor Karan Kundrra got eliminated from Bigg Boss House, steps away from the trophy. This means that it's the end of 'Karan neeti' in the house. Karan couldn't make his cut among the top two contestants of the show, as Pratik Sehajpal and Tejasswi Prakash became top two contenders for Bigg Boss 15 trophy.

In a mind jostling hosting game played by Salman Khan, it was Karan Kundrra who was sent to sit with contestants' families due to less number of votes. "Half of the country should be in shock right now," Salman Khan said.

From the moment Karan entered the Bigg Boss house, he was touted as one of the strongest contestants to win the title of Bigg Boss 15.

Karan masterminded the strategies and became nucleus of the show from the first weeks of the show itself.

His bond with Umar Riaz and Tejasswi Prakash became the highlight of his journey in the house.

Even after Umar's eviction, Karan kept on remembering his brotherhood with Umar.

Karan's physical fights with Pratik Sehajpal in that infamous 'choke-slam' row was much criticized both inside and outside the house.

Karan tried hard to be in the good books of everyone from a position of strength in terms of leading the narrative of the house. This exact attribute was positioning him to be among the top contenders for Bigg Boss 15 trophy, however, his journey inside the house couldn't go beyond the top 3 spots of Bigg Boss Season 15.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma