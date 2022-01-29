New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale's first day has concluded with Rashami Desai becoming the first finalist bidding adieu to the house. With her eviction, the BB house has got its five finalists in Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat. Not just this, Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash engaged in an ugly spat over the latter's 'aunty' comment during their last task. Tejasswi tried to justify her comment, but it didn't go down well with the actress, and she snapped at her saying, "your comment was out of line”.

Now, the second and final part will be telecasted tomorrow, Sunday. As per the promo, ex Bigg Boss winners Gauahar Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia and Gautam Gulati will be entering the house with the briefcase full of cash. They will give the contestants a choice to either fight for a trophy or take a short path by choosing the briefcase, which has Rs 10 lakh.

Earlier, we informed you that Nishant will be taking the briefcase and becoming the second finalist to leave the house just ahead of the grand finale. However, makers haven't confirmed the same yet, so viewers will have to wait for the BB 15 Finale to go on air.

Meanwhile, we will also see all the previous season winners setting the stage on fire with their performance. Also, Shehnaaz Gill will be paying an emotional tribute to Sidharth Shukla by performing on the song 'Tu Yahin Hai'. She will get emotional on seeing Salman Khan and break down into tears. For unversed, last time she appeared on the Bigg Boss OTT's set was with Sidharth.

Bigg Boss 15's season finale is going to air on January 29-30 from 8 pm onwards on Colors TV.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv