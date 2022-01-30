Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Shamita Shetty was eliminated from Bigg Boss house in the grand finale as other three contestants – Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and Pratik Sehajpal – made it to the top 3 of the season 15. Shamita, a finalist of Bigg Boss OTT as well, was among the top favourites to win the season but couldn’t make her cut beyond top 4.

Shamita’s friendship with contestants Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal as well as her equations with Karan Kundrra, Miesha Iyer kept the entertainment quotient of the show up and high all through the course of 121 days of the show.

Shamita tried to prioritise her friends amid the game-play of fellow contestants, while empathizing with others at their most vulnerable instances. There were times during the season when Salman Khan took on Shamita for her controversial stands but she stood her ground without being intimidated.

Throughout her four-month-long journey on the show, fans often said that Shamita was standing for what she believed was right.

Earlier this week, Tejasswi Prakash labelled Shamita an 'aunty' and criticised her for giving massages to Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra. Shamita was targeted with 'bodyshaming' and 'ageshaming' angles in the house.

Shamita was often the centre of discussion both inside and outside the Bigg Boss house. From allegations of the channel favouring her, to claims that she often faked her pain, Shamita saw it all. Outside the Bigg Boss house, fans were either talking about how the actor carried herself graciously on a show full of fights, or they applauded her stance during in-house fights.

Shamita was also a part of the third season of Bigg Boss but she had to quit the show mid-way due to her sister Shilpa Shetty's marriage with Raj Kundra. Before coming to Bigg Boss 15, the actor had said, she “just want to come out as the best version of myself”.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma