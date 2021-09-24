New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 is nearing, and fans are not able to contain their excitement to know who all will be entering the house. To keep the momentum high, a special event was held on Thursday evening by BB makers, and the event was hosted by ex-contestants, Arti Singh and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. During the event, they also unveiled few names who will be entering Salman Khan's show.

Confirmed List of Contestants

As we all know, Pratik Sehajpal has secured its position in Bigg Boss 15. Now, two of his co-contestants from Bigg Boss OTT will follow in his footsteps and will be seen making a dhamakedar entry into the show. Announcing the name, BB makers revealed BB OTT's first and second runner-up Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty, will join the reality show star.

Following this, Bigg Boss 13's first runner-up, Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz will also be a contestant on Bigg boss 15. Umar, who is a doctor by profession, expressed his excitement in the pre-recorded video.

Next, TV actor Donal Bisht will also be locked inside the BB 15 house. In a video message, she said, "How I behave, what I am, everything you wanted to know about me… This is the time. Do not miss it.”

Tentative List of Contestants

Apart from the confirmed list of contestants, a speculative list of remaining celebs getting locked inside the house is also doing rounds on all entertainment portals. Check out below:

Karan Kundrra

Arjun Bijlani

Neha Marda

Simba Nagpal

Reem Shaikh

Nidhi Bhanushali

Afsana Khan

Meanwhile, this year, Bigg Boss makers have introduced a new theme, Jungle, that has many twists and will be crazier than ever before. As per the promo, the contestant will have to fight and struggle for every comfort. Also, to keep the audience hooked, with every eviction, a wild card contestant is expected to enter the BB house.

Salman Khan's most popular show is all set to kickstart from October 2 on Colors TV. The show will air Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and on Saturday-Sunday at 9:30 pm.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv