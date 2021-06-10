Bigg Boss 15: Here have a look at the tentative list of celebs joining the new season of Salman Khan's hosted show. Scroll down

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Colors TV most popular reality show, Bigg Boss, is touted as the most controversial show that garners attention for all the right and wrong reasons. For the past ten seasons, Bollywood's superstar, Salman Khan is hosting the show. He has handled all the controversial and messy fights gracefully. So far, viewers have witnessed 14 seasons of BB, out of which Bigg Boss 13 has been the most loved and viewed season. Now, the makers are all set for a new season, Bigg Boss 15, and a speculative list of celebs is doing rounds on all the entertainment portal from long.

As per reports, Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, Taarak Mehta's Ooltah Chashma's Daya Bhen, Disha Vakani and Neha Marda are said to be confirmed celebs to enter the Bigg Boss house. Rumours are rife that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's lead actor Mohsin Khan, comedian Krushna Abhishek and Nia Sharma have been approached for the new season. However, none has confirmed whether they'll be entering the show or not.

Here have a look at the tentative list of celebs joining Bigg Boss 15:

Disha Vakani

Neha Marda

Rhea Chakraborty

Mohsin Khan

Krushna Abhishek

Nia Sharma

Bigg Boss 15 Format

After Bigg Boss 10 and 11, Bigg Boss 15's house is going to welcome commoners, and the audition for the same has been started. Those who want to be part of the new season can follow the below steps to register:

Step 1: Visit Voot's official website

Step 2: Click on 'Bigg Boss 15 Auditions'

Step 3: Enter required details such as name, mobile number and an entry video.

Step 4: After recording, click on Submit

Talking about the last season, Rubina Dilaik was the winner of Bigg Boss 14, followed by singer Rahul Vaidya. Other finalists of the 14th season were Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv