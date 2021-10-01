New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 is just a day away to hit the TV screens with premiere night, and fans are excited to witness the moment. The show is coming back with a new season, and to keep the viewers hooked, BB makers have unveiled a hatkae theme of ‘Jungle’. Contestants will have to first cross the jungle, wherein they will be provided with a small kit of basic amenities. Those who are able to survive will be able to enter the BB house, while others will be eliminated.

As the show is around the corner, here we are with detailed information regarding the premier timing, list of contestants, theme and how to watch the show online.

Bigg boss 15: Theme 'Jungle'

This season, the show is going to be very interesting as contestants will have to fight to gain the ‘suvidhaein’ and enter the Bigg Boss 15 house. As per reports doing rounds, the contestants will be divided into three teams, and to lead them, ex-Bigg Boss winners Rubina Dilaik, Gauahar Khan and Shweta Tiwari will enter the show as Tribe Leaders.

Bigg Boss 15: Premier Timing

The Bigg Boss 15 will kick off on October 2 at 9:30 pm. On the premiere night, contestants will be making a dhamakedar entry by grooving on Bollywood’s super hit songs. On the weekdays, the show will air at 9:30 pm, while on weekends the show will air at 10:30 pm.

Bigg Boss 15: Contestants List

Pratik Sehajpal

Shamita Shetty

Nishant Bhat

Umar Riaz

Donal Bisht

Akasa Singh

Tejasswi Prakash

Karan Kundrra

Simba Nagpal

Sahil Shroff

Miesha Iyer



Bigg Boss 15: How to watch online

Those who don’t have the facility of cable can watch the show online via Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea application. Just download the app and visit the TV live and click on live shows.

So are you ready to be part of Bigg Boss 15's roller-coaster ride? Let us know via our social media handles.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv