Bigg Boss 15: From Karan Kundra to Nia Sharma, we have brought you a list of probable contestants who can participate in the show. Scroll to check the list.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss OTT is all set to close its curtains with last hurrah of the grand finale on September 18 at 7 pm. But, this is just the beginning for BB fans as Bigg Boss 15 is only going to get bigger and better. Salman Khan will take over the Bigg Boss house on October 3 this year for another drama-packed show.

With less than a month left for the show to premiere, the noise is getting louder and fans have started making their own list of probable contestants for the Tv reality show Bigg Boss 15. So, without further ado, we have brought you this list of contestants who might enter the house for Bigg Boss 15.

Nidhi Bhanushali

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress has been the missing from the show for awhile now as she left the show to pursue her higher studies. And as that is done, according to reports, Nidhi Bhanushali might revive her career with BB15.

Nia Sharma

Nia recently entered into the Bigg Boss OTT house, as many speculated that she was a wild card contestant but that was for just a day. Nia was loved in Bigg Boss OTT house and fans are rooting for her to make a comeback with the Salman Khan's show BB15 in October.

Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani has surely impressed us with his recent stints in KKK 11 and Naagin. He had previously revealed that he was approached for both Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and Bigg Boss 15. And now as KKK 11 is about the end in the coming week. Can we see the actor in Bigg Boss too?

Karan Kundra

Karan Kundra has done several teleserial and tv reality shows, The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor is likely to appear in the upcoming season 15 of Bigg Boss. Many are also speculating that Bigg Boss 15 will also feature his ex-girlfriend Anusha to spice the season up.

Ronit Roy

Ronit has grabbed many eyes with his latest web series, Candy. The actor was also in buzz for promoting Bigg Boss OTT, Now the fans are rooting for his entry into the show. Many have been waiting for the Candy star to join Bigg Boss.

Sanaya Irani

Almost every year Sanaya creates buzz for her entry into the Tv reality show Bigg Boss and this year is no different. The actress earlier has expressed that she's a misfit for the show. But, fans still root her to appear, if Raqesh Bapat can give it a try, so can her.

Disha Vakani

Disha Vakani popularly known as Daya from TMKOC has been missing from the show for her maternity period and ever since fans are eager to see her on the Tv back. It is most likely that Disha Vakani can use the BB platform to revive her career.

Reem Shaikh

Tujhse Hai Raabta actress Reem Shaikh is another actress who can make her BB debut this season, if reports are to be believed, Reem was approached for BB OTT and she might give it a chance with Bigg Boss 15.

Posted By: Ashita Singh