New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The countdown begins! The Bigg Boss 15's digital version of Bigg Boss OTT is just a few days away to hit the Voot OTT platform. The show will be hosted by Karan Johar, who seems to be a perfect choice as he is quite savage, witty, and have an aura to keep the audience engaged.

As the show is going to start streaming on the Voot, from August 8, fans are going berserk over the celebs entering the Bigg Boss house. So here we are with the updated list of celebs who will be entertaining the viewers in the Bigg Boss OTT house.

Earlier, we told you internet sensation and reality show Ace Of Space winner Divya Agarwal and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Aastha Gill will be entering the BB OTT. Now we have got hands-on another contestant, who is in talks with the BB makers, and he is none other than one of the famous TV actors Harshad Chopda.

Yes, you read that right, as per TellyChakkar, the Bepannah actor is in talks with the makers, and if everything goes well then, he will be seen entering the Bigg Boss OTT house. Notably, he is known for his serials such as Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Left Right Left, Tere Liye and Bepannah.

Here have a look at the updated contestant list (tentative):

Divya Agarwal

Riddhima Pandit

Neha Marda

Harshad Chopda

Aastha Gill

Amit Tandon

Rhea Chakraborty

Sangay Tsheltrim

Arjun Bijlani (Bigg Boss 15)

Disha Vakani

Anusha Dandekar

Meanwhile, to keep the Bigg Boss OTT entertaining and dramatic, the BB makers are in talks with popular Bigg Boss 13 pair Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill to enter the house as the guest. If this comes out to be true then, it will be a cherry on the cake. BB OTT will stream for 6 weeks 24X7 before Bigg Boss 15, hosted by Salman Khan premiere's on TV.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv