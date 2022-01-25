New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg boss 15 is inching closer towards Grand Finale, and makers are leaving no stones unturned to keep the show interesting. In the last episode, the viewers witnessed double eviction--Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijeet Bichukale, leaving seven finalists in the house. However, soon these seven will be reduced to six in the upcoming episode and all thanks to the live audience.

As per the promo of the forthcoming episode, a live audience will be entering the BB house in tonight's episode. They will decide the fate of the remaining contestants Karan Kundrra, Prarik Sehajpal, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, Rashami Desai and Rakhi Sawant. Bigg Boss announces, "Janta finale week mein pehli baar enter karke karayegi kisi ek ki exit".

However, before that audience will ask them to entertain them. They will ask Tejasswi to propose Karan in Marathi while Pratik, on the other hand, will be seen doing push-ups with Shamita sitting on his back.

Well, we don't know whom the audience will evict, but it seems Rashami Desai will be the third contestant to say alvida just five days before the finale as she didn't earn Ticket to Finale.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by *BIGG BOSS 15* (@biggb0sskhabri)

Meanwhile, the contestants will continue to be grilled by the two RJs, asking them some hard-hitting questions, and if they succeed in impressing the audience with their answers then, they will win back the Bigg Boss prize money. They ask Nishant why he called his OTT friends Pratik ' self-centred' and Shamita 'fake'. To this, he replies, his actions have always been questioned by both of them, but Shamita cuts in between and adds that she is not fake rather has always been true.

Next, they ask Tejasswi about playing victim card throughout the season, but the actress denies saying that she is the strongest among all. Moving on to Shamita, they ask who gets on her nerves, and she immediately takes Tejasswi's name for always attacking her.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv